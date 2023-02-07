Campaign rally: Peter Obi ‘disappoints’ supporters in Yobe

By Habibu Idris Gimba Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, disappointed his supporters in Damaturu, capital of Yobe State. Obi and his running…

By Habibu Idris Gimba

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, disappointed his supporters in Damaturu, capital of Yobe State.

Obi and his running mate, Dr Datti Baba Ahmed, were expected to visit the state for the presidential campaign, scheduled to hold at Summit Conference Hotel in Damaturu by 11am.

Candidates of LP in the states and their loyalists waited for the arrival of Obi at the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport in Damaturu, but he did not show up.

This frustrated some supporters to demand feeding allowance from the party leaders as they promised earlier.

Some of them described Obi’s move as an act of cowardice.

Addressing the supporters, Hajiya Hauwa Bukar, the North East Coordinator, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, asked for forgiveness, saying their absence was not deliberate.

She said the relevant agencies did not issue landing permit to Obi for the use of the airport

Bukar said the International Cargo Airport had not been officially opened by the federal government.

She added that another date would be fixed for the campaign.