Cameroonian goalkeeper, Onana, joins Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the long awaited arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The deal breaks down as €51 million paid up front,…

Manchester United have announced the long awaited arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The deal breaks down as €51 million paid up front, with another €4 million in add-ons.

The 27-year-old is the successor to David De Gea, who departed Old Trafford after 12 seasons on free transfer after failing to negotiate an extension with the club.

The Cameroonian arrival reunites with United manager, Erik ten Hag, with whom he previously worked at Ajax.

Rashford extends Manchester United deal until 2028

PHOTOS: Shettima chairs NEC meeting amid fuel price hike

Together the two won three Eredivisie titles and Onana then joined Inter last summer on free transfer when his deal in the Netherlands expired.

Although he made just 24 Serie A appearances, he played all 13 of the Champions League fixtures, keeping eight clean sheets as the ‘Nerazzurri’ reached the final for the first time in 13 years.

Onana, who could make his debut against Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday, said: “To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

“Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success. I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...