Cameroon suspends 17-year-old AFCON star, 61 others for age falsification

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has suspended 62 players after finding evidence they had been lying about their ages, in some cases by over a…

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has suspended 62 players after finding evidence they had been lying about their ages, in some cases by over a decade.

It will be noted that one of the highest-profile players caught up in the bombshell controversy is Wilfried Nathan Douala, the 17-year-old AFCON 2023 star.

The Victoria United midfielder featured for the Indomitable Lions at the last Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, where he was incredibly billed as being just 17 years old.

However, FECAFOOT’s investigation has found Douala’s true age according to a viral post on social media, with the player one of 62 suspended domestically for “double identities” over false ages.

“These 62 players, including Douala, were suspended for double identity: they are suspected of having concealed their true age,” the post stated in part.

Douala, who became an overnight star at AFCON 2023 before returning to Victoria United, has seen his burgeoning career thrown into turmoil by the revelations.

The age deceptions raise huge integrity issues for FECAFOOT and CAF, with Douala likely to face a lengthy ban for competing at the international level under pretences.

The scandal surrounding Douala’s age fraud has shattered the image of the young prodigy, exposing the complexities and controversies that often accompany the rise of football talent in Africa.

Despite initial acclaim, doubts surrounding Douala’s age have cast a shadow over his achievements and raised questions about the authenticity of his performances on the field.