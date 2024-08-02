Calmness returns to Sokoto as shops, malls reopen

Business activities in Sokoto State that was hitherto crippled by the nationwide hunger protest have bounced back across the state metropolis, Daily Trust, observed. Daily…

Daily Trust reporter, who went round the state metropolis around 7pm, observed that many business places including shops, shopping mall, barbing saloon and road side petty traders have reopened for the usual businesses.

Owners of small and medium businesses within the state capital did not open their places of business in the morning for fear of losing their goods to the angry protesters.

Daily Trust observed that apart from some fencing wires that were removed by some hoodlums along Ahmadu Bello Way, there was no report of destruction of either public and individual properties in the state.

No single case of clash between the protesters and security personnel was reported.

The protesters, who converged at Gadar-Alu around 6am, matched towards the Government House carrying placards with different inscriptions.

They had a stop-over at Government House roundabout but were denied access to the Government House by some heavily armed policemen.

After spending few minutes singing and dancing, the protesters proceeded to Ahmadu Bello Way and passed through the Palace of His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar ll.