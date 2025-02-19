Calm returns to Lagos assembly as stakeholders await Tinubu’s intervention

Relative calm has returned to the Lagos State House of Assembly following Monday’s chaos, which saw operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) deployed to the complex, Daily Trust reports.

Stakeholders and party elders are said to be exploring political solutions to the crisis, which threatens the smooth running of governance in the state.

Several party leaders, reacting to the Monday melee that led to the sealing of Speaker Mojisola Meranda’s office and that of her deputy, expressed concern over the situation. Some said they were awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

One of the elders, who asked not to be named, said that, “The President may soon intervene since he is back in Abuja after his foreign trip and has been briefed on the matter.”

Meanwhile, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Progressives Alliance, claimed the Monday crisis was orchestrated to discredit impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and President Tinubu, who is believed to support him.

The deployment of DSS operatives caused tension amid speculation over a possible move to remove Meranda. However, she retained the support of the majority, as lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in her before the House adjourned indefinitely.

Obasa, impeached on January 13 while in the United States, has rejected his removal.