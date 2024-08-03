Calm in Borno, Abuja, others

There was relative calm in Borno yesterday as residents observed the curfew imposed by the government following the violence that trailed the protest on Thursday.…

Our correspondent reports that the curfew was, however, relaxed for three hours to enable Muslims observe the Juma’at prayers.

In Abuja, the protest was largely peaceful unlike what it was on Thursday.

However, there were reports that protesters who gathered at the popular Berger terminal were tear-gassed and dispersed by security agents.

There were no reported cases of violence in other parts of the country as at the time of going to press yesterday.