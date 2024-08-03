✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Calm in Borno, Abuja, others

There was relative calm in Borno yesterday as residents observed the curfew imposed by the government following the violence that trailed the protest on Thursday.…

whatsapp image 2024 08 02 at 7.42.04 pm
whatsapp image 2024 08 02 at 7.42.04 pm
    By Hamisu Matazu, Maiduguri

There was relative calm in Borno yesterday as residents observed the curfew imposed by the government following the violence that trailed the protest on Thursday.

Our correspondent reports that the curfew was, however, relaxed for three hours to enable Muslims observe the Juma’at prayers.

In Abuja, the protest was largely peaceful unlike what it was on Thursday.

However, there were reports that protesters who gathered at the popular Berger terminal were tear-gassed and dispersed by security agents.

There were no reported cases of violence in other parts of the country as at the time of going to press yesterday.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories