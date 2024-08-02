Calls for sack of Kyari, NMDPRA boss premature – Reps’ group

A group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives have faulted the recent calls for the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officers of the…

A group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives have faulted the recent calls for the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, describing it as premature.

The lawmakers under the aegis of Concerned Members of the 10th Assembly said this while addressing reporters in Abuja on Thursday.

The group which consists of not less than 50 members, said the house had through its resolution, mandated the Joint Committee of the House on Midstream and Downstream Petroleum to investigate the issues in the oil and gas sector and a final decision was yet to be reached.

Presenting the position of the group of lawmakers, Chief Billy Osawaru, who represents Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode federal constituency of Edo State, said it was in the parliamentary culture to afford parties in investigation the right of fair hearing.

The lawmakers said, calling for removal of anyone while investigation is pending is premature.

They also expressed concern about the ongoing protests in the country, saying they converged to further appraise the situation as it affects the well-being of Nigerians.

They appealed for calm and begged all Nigerians to bring the protests to an end.