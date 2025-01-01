Calls for Governor Abba Yusuf to prioritize local scholarships

The Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has made commendable strides in supporting education. Among these initiatives is the foreign scholarship programme for postgraduate studies, a legacy dating back to the second tenure of former Governor Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

While this policy has benefited many, it is crucial to address the growing need for prioritising local scholarships for Kano State students studying in Nigerian institutions.

Since the 2019/2020 academic year, there has been a noticeable gap in the distribution of local scholarships in Kano State. Regrettably, since Governor Yusuf assumed office, no official scholarships have been disbursed to students in tertiary institutions across the country.

SPONSOR AD

While it is laudable that the state government recently paid the fees of students affected by tuition hikes at federal universities such as Bayero University Kano, Federal University Dutse, Federal University Dutsin-Ma, and the University of Maiduguri, this initiative has left out students in state universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Many of these students face severe financial hardships, with some even dropping out due to lack of support.

With utmost respect, I urge His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to reconsider the state’s scholarship policy. The government must prioritise local students who are struggling to fund their education amidst the country’s economic challenges.

Local scholarships would provide a lifeline to these students, ensuring they complete their education and contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

Similarly, states like Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, and Kaduna support students with local scholarships every year for those studying at various institutions in the country. These local scholarships provided by respective state governments help alleviate the challenges students face on campuses.

During your 2019 and 2023 campaigns, Sir, you pledged to prioritise education. Investing in local scholarships is not just a fulfilment of campaign promises but a commitment to building a brighter future for Kano State.

Bilal Muhammad Bello Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University Kano