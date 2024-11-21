CAFCL: Obaseki hails Edo Queens despite 3-1 defeat by Congo’s TP Mazembe

The former Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the State’s women team and Nigeria Women’s Premier League champions, Edo Queens for their performance at the ongoing CAF Champions League, commending their resilience and teamwork despite losing the semi-finals game to Congo’s TP Mazembe.

Obaseki, in a statement by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said: “Despite losing the semi-final match it was a very interesting game and you can tell that our queens played their hearts out. They put in their best but it was not their day.

“We should be hopeful of a medal as our girls prepare to play against the Egyptian Masar Women FC in the third place game on Friday. They did their best and got to the semi-finals of the continental championship. We could have qualified for the final game and gone ahead to win the league. That means we have what it takes to be African Champions and next time around, we would.”

He noted, “I am happy with how far the girls have gone and the quality of the team we have. I am confident that we have a good team. They have shown potential for winning the League. We will surely lift the trophy soon.”