CAF B Coaching Course: NFF to rake in N12.5m from 25 applicants

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will realise at least N12.5m from a total of 25 participants in the forthcoming four-month CAF B-License Coaching Course for both male and female Nigerian coaches.

According to the statement released yesterday by the NFF, the course is designed to enhance the capacity of Nigerian coaches and prepare them for current and future challenges.

NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen said that that the course is part of NFF’s strategic effort to build the capacity of coaches across the country, and will be done in modules.

He said to be eligible to participate in the course that will run between 7th April and 25th August 2025, a candidate must be an active coach, possess a CAF C-License certificate that has been put to use in the past two years, must be able to read and write in the English language, have basic computer skills and a laptop, have a valid G-mail account, and must submit a medical certificate that proves he/she is physically and mentally fit to undertake the course.

“We are targeting a maximum number of 25 participants. Applicants will be provided with a CAF CMS registration link upon successful completion of the pre-course assessment, and will pay the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) on or before 31st March 2025,” Eguavoen added.

It will be recalled that last year, the NFF organized a CAF C-License programme exclusively for women – the first-ever – which drew 30 women coaches from across the country, including a good number of former Nigeria international players. The three-module course took place between July and September 2024.