CAF approve 130% prize money increase for Super Cup winners

The CAF Executive Committee has approved a 130% increase in the prize money of the CAF Super Cup competition.

Newly-crowned CAF Super Cup champions, USMA from Algeria will now take home $500,000 following their victory against Al Ahly of Egypt during their Friday night fixture in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Previously, winners of the CAF Super Cup took home $200,000.

The 2023 runners-up, Al Ahly will get $250,000. Previously the runners-up got $125,000.

In 2022, the total prize money of CAF Super Cup was USD 325 000 while in 2023, the total prize money has gone up to $750,000.

“The increase is in line with CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe’s commitment to increase prize money across all CAF Competitions thus ensuring that football clubs and teams become self-sustaining in the mid-to-long term,” the statement continued.

“In the last two years, there has been prize money increases across the board including the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Women’s Champions League, CAF Africa Cup of Nations, amongst others.”

