CAC tops MDAs with high service delivery

The Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) says its recent evaluation showed that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) among other agencies of government has improved in the quality of service delivery to Nigerians.

Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator SERVICOM, stated this over the weekend while presenting the SERVICOM Compliance Evaluating (SCE) reports of selected states offices to CAC Registrar-General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar.

The objective of SCE, she said, is to ensure citizen focused service delivery in MDAs to identify gaps in service delivery and make recommendations to improve customers’ satisfaction and accountability.

She however recommended ‘adoption of customer-centric approach service delivery’ among other approaches for the commission to provide opportunity for a staff to directly interact with customers.

While responding, Garba Abubakar, Registrar general of CAC explained that the electronic system introduced since 2021 became imperative to protect the integrity of the Commissions’ records, adding that the commission had introduced a call centre with agents who receive calls and could chat directly with the customers.