CAC seeks Attorney General’s Nod to Prosecute Nigerian Law Society

Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission Hussain Ishaq Magaji, (SAN), has written to the attorney general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi, seeking approval to prosecute the Nigerian Law Society and other corporate entities operating without registration in the country.

In a letter signed by the RG and dated 15, August, the CAC said the request it to generally prosecute criminal offences

committed under the Companies and Allied Matters Act No. 3 of 2020.

The letter with number CAC/RG/FMOJ/060/2024/Vol.llt and titled “REQUEST FOR FIAT OR CONSENT TO EXERCISE PROSECUTORIAL POWERS OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION IN SECTION 174 OF THE 1999 CONSTITUTION MADE PURSUANT TO SECTION 104 (2) OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE ACT, 2015,” which was sighted by Daily Trust is said to be targeted at checking high level fraud in corporate administration.

Part of the letter as seen by Daily Trust read, “The request is brought under S.104 (2) of the Administration of Justice Act, 2015. The delegation would facilitate effective exercise of regulatory powers against registrable entities that refuse to register or formalize their businesses or commit other criminal offences in corporate administration.

“Apart from general Fiat, I also specifically request for consent to prosecute Trustees of the Nigerian Law Society who have commenced operational activities without registration in direct violation of section 863 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matter Act, 2020.”

The CAMA 2020 empowers the CAC as the sole registration body and regulator of all businesses and corporate entities as well as Associations in the country.