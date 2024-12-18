Cabinet reshuffled in Kano’s best interest, says Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has again dismissed insinuations on the recent cabinet reshuffle that affected the office of the Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the State Government and five commissioners.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday during the state executive council meeting held at Government House, Governor Yusuf refuted political nuances attached to the major cabinet shakeup.

The governor insisted that the rejig was taken in good faith and in the best interest of Kano.

“In recent times, we made some decisions in the administration, including cabinet reshuffle. As a result of this action, some lost their positions in the cabinet while some were reassigned to serve in another capacity. Let me remind the public that the action taken was in the best interest of the people of Kano,” Governor Yusuf said.

The governor stressed that the need to drop some commissioners became pertinent to inject renewed energy that will strengthen policies of government.

He added that New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) administration had pledged to deliver dividends of democracy, noting the the urgency to effectively execute its campaign promises equally neccesitated the replacement in the cabinet.

With the appointment of new seven commissioners who were recently screened and cleared by the state Assembly, Governor Yusuf highlighted that the cabinet was reinvigorated with fresh ideas to turn around social and infrastructural development of the state.

The governor explained that those dropped from the state executive council would not be distanced from the administration, assuring that they would be reappointed to serve the state in other capacities.

“We have promised to deliver dividend of democracy to our people. Unfortunately we are already short of time to deliver what we promised. So, we need to effect changes to speed up in good time. We have reshuffled the cabinet in order to improve the system.

“Let me also say that we have not dropped those affected for life. We have other jobs for them, so I want everybody to accept the decision the way it is. As for those that were reassigned, we urged them to bring their previous experiences to bear in their new places of work,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf announced that the new commissioners would join the next executive council meeting and their respective portfolios would be annouced.