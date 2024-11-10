Cabinet Reshuffle: There are still dead woods in Tinubu’s govt – Former lawmaker

A Former House of Representatives Minority Leader, Dr Wunmi Bewaji, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack more ministers who are underperforming.

Recall that President Tinubu recently reshuffled his cabinet by sacking six ministers and naming seven others.

The president also swapped the portfolios of 10 other ministers.

In an interview with Tribune, Bewaji said the reshuffling was long overdue, adding that there are still “dead woods” in the Tinubu-led administration.

“A cabinet reshuffle was long overdue, but the cabinet reshuffle that we have witnessed, I want to believe is the beginning. It is not the end. This is because there are still a lot of dead woods in the administration that must be shown the way out,” he said.

Asked to give an assessment of the current administration’s policies and their impact on the country, he said: “The government that came into office about one and a half years ago, I believe that the quality of the reforms that the president initiated cannot materialize overnight because we had a systemic failure as far as the finances of Nigeria is concerned.

“You have a situation whereby the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan squandered a lot of resources.

“During the Goodluck Jonathan era, we sold oil for as high as $140 per barrel and Nigeria was producing as high as 2.5 million barrels per day, but we squandered everything. The excess crude account was depleted; Nigeria’s foreign reserve was depleted, and then Buhari came. If Buhari had initiated these reforms, you know in his eight years, maybe we would not be in this kind of situation we have found ourselves.”