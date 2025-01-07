Cabal in Tinubu gov’t more dangerous than Buhari’s –Dalung

Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, has said that the cabal in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government is more dangerous than that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dalung stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that Tinubu is surrounded with an ambitious and sophisticated cabal, saying the president would suffer the most.

Dalung added that Buhari was a stranger in his own government, because of the cabal which surrounded him.

He stated that Nigerians faced untold hardship, saying he expected the president to be compassionate.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal was made up of people who were not quite informed, who had little experience in politics, public administration and governance. Their activities were more or less limited to their parochial understanding of power relations and helping themselves with public funds.

“But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabal is made up of a sophisticated and ambitious group of people, who have a long history of power. They are experienced and educated. So, they have sound knowledge of what power is.

“And since they are ambitious set of people, the presidency will suffer more than that of President Muhammadu Buhari, because of their capacity to manipulate power, their capacity to also build either security barricade around the president or block information from getting to the president except what they wanted and those they want to access the president.

“These cabals are masters. Therefore, they may be more dangerous than any cabal in the previous administrations to the best of my knowledge.”