C/River won’t surrender an inch of territory to neighbours – Gov Otu

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has disclosed that they will not surrender an inch of the state’s territory to neighbouring states

In recent times, there have been severe issues in the state, including border skirmishes and invasions by influxes of strange men reportedly from the Sahelian region in the guise of miners.

Speaking with the Elders Forum in his state which called on him, Otu disclosed that they have deployed a number of drones to monitor boundaries of the state, saying the action is aimed at safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity.

“We are not surrendering an inch of our land to anyone. Cross Riverians are peaceful and loving people, but our kindness must not be mistaken for weakness,” Otu said.

Otu disclosed his administration’s strides in enhancing state security, particularly along states bordering the state.

He vowed to tackle pressing security challenges including infrastructure development, with a view to enhancing economic growth.

Governor Otu expressed heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support and constructive input, stressing that their contributions are pivotal to fostering inclusive development.

He also spoke about the lingering herdsmen/farmers’ clashes in Odukpani LGA of the state.

He revealed plans for a lasting resolution, noting that many of these conflicts arise from avoidable misunderstandings.

He stressed his administration’s commitment to achieving lasting peace.

On illegal mining, Otu expressed concern over the unchecked exploitation of Cross River’s natural resources, describing the practice as a threat to the state’s sustainability, revealing plans to collaborate with security agencies for stricter enforcement and regulation.