C/River orders arrest, prosecution of 1,000 illegal miners

The Cross River State Government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of over 1,000 illegal miners.

The government said that the Fulani had invaded and were illegally mining gold in Okwa 1 and Okwa 2 in Ukwango community in Boki LGA, as well as Ifumkpa community in Akamkpa LGA.

On Thursday, the House of Assembly directed relevant state agencies to halt the activities of the Fulani migrants engaged in illegal mining.

The assembly further resolved that while security agencies were deployed to the affected communities to arrest the Fulani miners, advocacy groups should educate community leaders on the negative impacts of illegal mining.

Hon Bette Philip Obi, representing Boki 1 State Constituency, and Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry, sponsored the motion under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

Obi said, “A large influx of unidentified Fulani, estimated to be over 1,000, have entered the Boki communities in pursuit of solid minerals.

“These Fulani have been carrying out illicit gold mining within the Government Reserved Area (GRA), thereby robbing Boki LGA and the state of its natural resources and revenue.”

He added that the communities were facing a crisis as the influx of the Fulani had exceeded the number of indigenes, causing fear for their lives and property.

Other members lamented that illegal mining had become endemic in the state, describing the situation as “unfortunate”.

The lawmakers also observed that illegal mining was usually accompanied by criminality and called on security agencies to stop the menace as soon as possible.

Speaker of the assembly, Elvert Ayambem, commended members for their overwhelming support for the motion and their commitment to improving the lives of citizens through effective legislation.

The speaker advised traditional rulers and youths of the affected areas to maintain peace to prevent the situation from escalating into violence and loss of lives.