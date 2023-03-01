By re-electing me you have endorsed change, rep tells constituents

The member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State, Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi, has assured his constituents that by re-electing him, they have voted and endorsed…

The member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State, Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi, has assured his constituents that by re-electing him, they have voted and endorsed the change they need for continued development.

He made this known in a statement on Tuesday while commending his constituents and other stakeholders that made his re-election possible in last Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

He said, “I have been deeply humbled by the spark that my return bid ignited among the good people of Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency; young people, youth groups, women, party faithful, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders from the three local government areas that make up our federal constituency.

“These stakeholders who voted for me during the last weekend election have surely endorsed the change that we all desperately crave. I remain eternally grateful.”

He said it was the time for the people to become rank-and-file soldiers in the struggle to make the constituency the best in the country.

Abdullahi who is the current vice chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance added that he had always maintained that he was not in politics because of personal interest.

He said anyone who has followed his trajectory will attest to the fact that either as a student unionist, a banker, and an entrepreneur or a politician, the primal purpose that drives him is the desire to better the lot of the downtrodden.