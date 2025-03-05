Bwari General Hospital’s medical lab retains ISO number

The Bwari General Hospital Laboratory has retained its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 15189:2022 certification to become the first and only government-owned medical laboratory in Nigeria to attain and maintain the ISO-151892033 accreditation.

ISO certification is a seal of approval from a third-party body that a company runs to one of the international standards developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, said the ISO certification was a demonstration of the Bwari General Hospital Laboratory’s adherence to international medical laboratory practices, adding that “maintaining this accreditation required continuous improvements to meet evolving global standards, which the Wike-led FCTA is committed to.”

The FCT minister’s spokesperson quoted the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, as saying that the Bwari General Hospital Laboratory initially received ISO 15189:2012 accreditation in 2019 for a four-year period (2019–2023).

Fasawe affirmed that Bwari General Hospital Laboratory’s achievement demonstrated that Nigerian healthcare institutions were capable of meeting global standards.