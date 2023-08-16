Butcher jailed 3 months for converting proceeds of friend’s sold cow

A Karu Upper Area Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a 47-year-old butcher, Bawale Gangara, to eight months in prison for duping his friend of…

A Karu Upper Area Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a 47-year-old butcher, Bawale Gangara, to eight months in prison for duping his friend of N190,000 realised from cow sale.

The judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine, and warned him to desist from crime.

Hassan also ordered the convict to pay the sum of N190,000 as compensation to the complainant, Mr Usman Ibrahim.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Olariwaju Osho, told the court that Ibrahim, a resident of Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on June 27.

According to him, the complainant gave a male cow worth N190,000 to the defendant, who is his friend, to sell for him.

He said that the defendant, with the intent to cheat, sold the cow and converted the proceeds to his personal use, without the complainant’s consent.

Hassan said that the offences contravened Sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

