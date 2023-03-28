But for my father, I would have been an entertainer — Gov Adeleke

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed that for the interference of his father in his life, he would have become an entertainer.…

Fondly referred to as the ‘dancing governor’, Adeleke is the uncle of Nigerian music star, Davido, moreso, his sons, B-Red and Shina Rambo are also popular musicians.

In an interview with newscentralafrica, the governor stated that he is not surprised that his kids took into entertainment. Taking a trip down memory lane, Adeleke recalled how he went to dancing competitions while in the US and won dollars as prize money.

The governor said, “Music makes me feel so good. I love music, I love dancing. In fact, I was supposed to be in the entertainment business. During the time we were growing up, our father believed that you had to be a doctor or lawyer; you had to go to school.

“They forced me to go to school because I got to the US in 1980 when Michael Jackson was reigning and I used to go out there to do dancing competitions and I won prizes in dollars, so it is just a part of me. I am not surprised that my nephew and my kids picked that up. I still have it in me. I do not believe that because I am a governor or when I was a senator it should stop. When we have get-togethers, everyone would be stuck up.

“As for the critics, I will not let anybody control my life. As I said, there is a time for everything. A time to dance, and when it is time for me to dance, I will dance. And the people, they love me. That is why I am so popular. Anywhere I go, if I do not dance, they will ask me what is going on. I see dancing as my hobby but it does not disturb me from doing my job.”