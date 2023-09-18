But for God’s grace, I would have died in hands of my former label – Harrysong

While Nigerian singers are coming out to share their experiences in the hands of record labels due to the death of fast-rising singer, MohBad, another…

While Nigerian singers are coming out to share their experiences in the hands of record labels due to the death of fast-rising singer, MohBad, another famous singer, Harrysong has shared his experience in the hands of his former record label, Five Star Music owned by E-Money and his brother a popular singer, Kcee.

Taking to his Instastories via his verified Instagram account, the Reggae Blues singer stated while mourning MohBad that he faced, “torment, attacks”, at the hands of his former record label. Moreso, the singer revealed that a friend said he would buy drinks and celebrate if he died of ‘hunger and depression’.

Harrysong who had openly stated that he faced depression some years ago due to the issues he was going through and sought medical help further revealed the plight he went through at the hands of his former record label.

The singer and songwriter posted, “If not for the grace of God, with the help of some very few good men, I would’ve also died in the hands of my former label. The torment, attacks, abuses and operations back-to-back, just because I have served and wanted to move out and grow a little for myself.

“It was hell for me, the general public believed everything they said about me then, fans, supporters and show promoters bullying me everywhere, in fact, one of my friends said he would buy drinks and celebrate if I died of hunger and depression.

“I am alive today just for the few who stood by me because they know the true story and refuse to be influenced by lies just to kill an innocent man. Record labels should stop this do-or-die thingy, killing and destroying young talents just because they want to prove label power and supremacy. #justiceformohbad.”

In 2007, the singer moved to Lagos from Warri, Delta State where he became the lead singer of a live band that performed in nightclubs until he met Kcee which led to him signing for Five Star Music.

