Businesswoman found dead in Oyo hotel

A businesswoman has been found dead at a hotel in Oyo State. According to reports, the young lady, Adeshina Olayinka popularly known as Khadi, who is an online vendor and social media influencer was found dead at the hotel after lodging with a yet-to-be-identified man.

The deceased who ran an online boutique where she sold female outfits was said to have been found dead in a hotel in the Akobo area of the state on Thursday night, April 6.

The circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be known but, it was gathered that her corpse was discovered by a receptionist of the establishment. It has been learnt that the Oyo State Police Command has begun an investigation into the incident.