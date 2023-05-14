Businessmen excrete 193 cocaine pellets in NDLEA custody

Two businessmen who were arrested by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja for…

Two businessmen who were arrested by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja for cocaine ingestion have both excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug after three days in observatory custody.

The traffickers, Onoh Ebere, 49; and Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji, 47, were intercepted at the Abuja airport on May 10th upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja in a statement that though both suspects have businesses in Nigeria, their main source of income has been drug trafficking.

“They both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination.

“After days in the excretion room, Ebere Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137kgs while Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986kgs,” Babafemi said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have raided two notorious drug joints, Zaro bunk in Bama Road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha indoor stadium, both in Kano metropolis where a total of 160 suspects were arrested with different quantities of illicit substances.

Also, two suspects: Abubakar Sallau, 55, and Nazifi Abdullahi, 25, were arrested on Saturday 13th May, along Kano-Maiduguri road, with 5,000 pills of Tramadol 200mg, while a total of 65,200 tablets of tramadol and exol-5 were seized from the duo of Adamu Nagati, 30, and Ali Nasiru, 35.

This is even as operatives in Abuja also arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, 3rd avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kucigoro IDP camp, within the FCT.

Another bid to smuggle into Lagos a consignment of 24kgs cannabis indica concealed in imported used cars from Canada was again frustrated by NDLEA operatives who seized the illicit substance on Thursday 11th May during a joint 100% examination of a container marked, MSMU 7412069, at the Prime Connection Bonded terminal, off Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

Two clearing agents linked with the container, Chief G.O. Njokwu and Mr. Christopher Obialor, have been arrested in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Customs Service.