Businesses shut down as hunger protest hits Sokoto

Business premises were shut down while security operatives patrolled streets as the end-bad-governance protest hit Sokoto state’s metropolis.

The protest started at the popular Gadan Alu, along Gusau road, with participants arming themselves with placards carrying different messages.

Some of the placards read “End banditry; end kidnapping; end killings and end bad governance”.

Others carried inscriptions such as “Restore fuel subsidy; “We are hungry” and “We need jobs, not street fencing” among others.

The protesters were also chanting anti-Tinubu slogans.

However, the protest was generally peaceful and orderly as of the time of filling this report.

This was attributed to the efforts of security operatives and some of the perceived leaders of the protesters who were seen scolding some erring members.