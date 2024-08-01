✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Businesses shut down as hunger protest hits Sokoto

Business premises were shut down while security operatives patrolled streets as the end-bad-governance protest hit Sokoto state’s metropolis. The protest started at the popular Gadan…

img 20240801 wa0016
FILE PHOTO: August 1 protest

Business premises were shut down while security operatives patrolled streets as the end-bad-governance protest hit Sokoto state’s metropolis.

The protest started at the popular Gadan Alu, along Gusau road, with participants arming themselves with placards carrying different messages.

Some of the placards read “End banditry; end kidnapping; end killings and end bad governance”.

Others carried inscriptions such as “Restore fuel subsidy; “We are hungry” and “We need jobs, not street fencing” among others.

The protesters were also chanting anti-Tinubu slogans.

However, the protest was generally peaceful and orderly as of the time of filling this report.

This was attributed to the efforts of security operatives and some of the perceived leaders of the protesters who were seen scolding some erring members.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories