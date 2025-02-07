Business mogul, AlbaBello, dies in Zaria; Media Trust, others mourn

Alhaji Bala AlbaBello, the founder and Chairman of AlbaBello Trading Company, is dead. He was 67.

He died on Monday at about 5pm at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria, following a brief illness.

The late business mogul is survived by four wives, 28 children, and numerous grandchildren.

AlbaBello Trading Company is an indigenous firm with branches across northern Nigeria, specialising in building materials, food, and beverages. Its headquarters is located at Timber Shed, ‘Yan Katako, Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Born Abdulkadir Abdulwahab in Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State, AlbaBello coined his business name from the initials of his name (Alhaji Bala) and that of his brother (Bello). He had been based in Zaria for over 45 years, where he was actively engaged in trading building materials and food items.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was conducted on Tuesday morning at his residence in Zaria, attended by thousands of mourners, including the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammad Mahraz, representatives of the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, business associates, friends and dignitaries from within and outside Zaria.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bulama, Chairman of Mamu Oils and Gas, who was also AlbaBello’s neighbour in Tudun Jukun, Zaria, described him as a humble and generous man who dedicated his wealth to assisting orphans and the less privileged.

“The late business mogul will always be remembered for his unrelenting donations to the cause of Islam,” Bulama said.

A delegation from Media Trust, led by the Regional Manager of the Kaduna Office, Alhaji Yusuf Jiddah, paid a condolence visit to the family at their Zaria residence.

Jiddah described the deceased as a friend of the media who made significant contributions to the marketing growth of many organisations.

He urged the management of AlbaBello Trading Company to uphold the business principles and marketing spirit initiated by the late chairman.

Alhaji Buhari Awwalu, Zonal Director of FRCN Kaduna Network Centre, also expressed grief over the loss, noting that AlbaBello’s philanthropy touched many lives, particularly orphans and the less privileged.

Similarly, Sagir Awwal, Chairman of the NUJ Zaria Chapter, described his death as an “irreparable loss” and prayed for Allah’s mercy upon him.

Receiving the mourners on behalf of the family, Alhaji Hassan Abdulwahab, Managing Director of AlbaBello Trading Company, expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming support and condolences from the public.

Alhaji Hassan thanked them for their prayers and solidarity during this difficult time.