‘Business as usual’ system fuelling food insecurity – Songhai Farms founder

The founder and Director-General of Songhai Farms in Benin Republic, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Nzamujo, has said that adhering to the ‘business as usual’ approach to agriculture is a major driver of food insecurity in Nigeria and Africa.

Nzamujo, a multi-disciplinary entrepreneur and farmer, made this remark on Thursday in Abuja during the 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue themed “Food Security: Availability or Affordability?”

As chairman of the event, Nzamujo called for a paradigm shift in agricultural practices. He emphasised the need to dismantle outdated systems and embrace innovative, eco-friendly practices like those demonstrated by the Songhai model.

SPONSOR AD

Born in Kano but originally from Delta State, Nzamujo, a professor, holds two PhDs—in Economic History and Electrical Engineering—as well as a Master’s degree in Theology.

He highlighted that 60% of Nigeria’s land is degraded, costing the nation approximately 13% of its GDP annually.

“Business as usual is no longer an option,” Nzamujo said. “The fundamental flaw in today’s conventional food and agricultural systems lies in their reliance on practices that ignore the planet’s natural principles and patterns. Central to this oversight is the disregard for microorganisms – essential components of the ecological and trophic pyramid – that underpins the food chain.

“These microorganisms are the unseen architects of soil fertility, plant health, and nutrient cycling, forming the foundation of a thriving ecosystem. Chemically intensive agricultural methods erode these critical elements, depleting soils and disrupting the intricate balance necessary for ecosystem resilience and sustainability.”

Nzamujo warned that the consequences of unsustainable agricultural practices include environmental degradation, soil erosion, rural decay, mass migration and escalating unemployment.

“In Nigeria, over 60% of the soil is degraded, costing the nation approximately 13% of its GDP annually,” he reiterated. “Alarmingly, despite these clear warnings, we fail to fully grasp the severity of a population exceeding 200 million, facing diminishing and rapidly degrading per capita land area.

“Every day, Nigeria’s land is not only shrinking but also degrading. This ticking time bomb threatens the nation’s future stability and prosperity. How can a country with over 250 million people survive under such conditions?”

Nzamujo advocated for a shift in mindset and worldview, alongside the development of innovative technologies and infrastructure aligned with the planet’s natural principles.

“At Songhai, our position is clear: by fostering transformative technologies and adopting sustainable practices, we can turn challenges into opportunities. Yes, we can produce more and better with less. That is the only way to make food available and affordable.

“This transformation is already underway in Nigeria, spearheaded by a new generation of young leaders driving change. Let us join them in building a sustainable and prosperous future,” he said.

Nzamujo described agriculture as a “weapon of mass production,” noting that his farm has attracted visitors from Europe and other parts of the world eager to study its innovative model. He added that all resources used at the farm, including manure, are locally sourced, underscoring its sustainability.