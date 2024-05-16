✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

City News

Bus crashes into shop in Kogi

A Sharon bus carrying 11 passengers on Tuesday around 3pm crashed into a shop on the Murtala Muhammed Way, opposite the Obasanjo Square, Lokoja, Kogi…

kogi
Map of Kogi State

A Sharon bus carrying 11 passengers on Tuesday around 3pm crashed into a shop on the Murtala Muhammed Way, opposite the Obasanjo Square, Lokoja, Kogi State.

The driver, Isah Mohammed, said, “I loaded from Ayangba. When I bought fuel at Rain Oil Filling Station in Lokoja, after engaging all the gears, I discovered that the vehicle’s brakes refused to respond and the vehicle became uncontrollable. I managed it for a while until I found myself inside the shop. I thank God that nobody died or sustained injury.”

However, the passengers were quoted to have blamed the driver for reckless driving, saying he refused to listen to their protests till they crashed into the shop.

 

