BURUNDI: Opposition candidates blocked in upcoming polls

Opposition figures in Burundi have been blocked by the election commission from standing in upcoming elections, their party told journalists Wednesday.

The East African nation will head to the ballot box in June to elect local officials, President Evariste Ndayishimiye has said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) ruled late Tuesday that candidates belonging to a four-party Burundi for All coalition – recognised by the interior ministry on December 17 – would be excluded from standing.

Candidates for the coalition would be unable to run because three of its members belong to the suspended opposition party, the National Freedom Council (CNL), in contradiction to electoral laws.

“The deputies in question are Agathon Rwasa, Euphrasie Mutenzinka and Anatole Karorero,” the CNL told AFP Wednesday, saying the candidates were just three from one province out of five, excluded from running.