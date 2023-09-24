Burnley win a turning point in Man United season – Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Burnley can prove a turning point in a troubled season as Bruno Fernandes’ stunning strike snapped…

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Burnley can prove a turning point in a troubled season as Bruno Fernandes’ stunning strike snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

The United captain produced a match-winning moment of quality when he connected sweetly on the volley from Jonny Evans’ long pass just before half-time.

Victory hauls the Red Devils up to eighth in the Premier League table and eases the mounting pressure on manager Ten Hag.

“This is only one win but what we have seen is that there is togetherness and fight – a real good spirit in the dressing room,” said Ten Hag.

“What we have seen is when you have to defend with 11 and do it together, it is very difficult to play against this Manchester United.”

Zeki Amdouni hit the post for Burnley and forced the under-fire Andre Onana into a fine save in the first-half, but the Clarets remain without a win on their return to the Premier League and sink to the bottom of the table.

“We’re very calm. We knew we had a very tough start in terms of the fixtures,” said Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

“The start is difficult in terms of results but hopeful. I don’t see any reason to think this team lacks character or margin to grow.”

