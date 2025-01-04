BurnaBoy, Cubana Chief Priest Fight On Social Media

Afrofusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as BurnaBoy, and Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, have engaged in a heated exchanges on social media.

The fight began when BurnaBoy referred to Cubana Chief Priest as ‘Owerri Rick Ross’ in an Instagram post widely interpreted as a jab at the celebrity barman, who is a close friend of Singer Davido.

“No forget say u be Azaman o And dem don gbe your plug wey him name na ‘Omo Igbo’ for ATL and na u be next #OwerriRickyrozay,” Burna Boy wrote in the post.

Responding via a series of posts, Cubana Chief Priest said Burna Boy was dissing him out of jealousy over his success.

He also claimed the singer winning a Grammy is linked to having a relationship with the embattled rapper Diddy.

“It’s so clear because how is it even possible that someone who brags to be so rich go dey live in so much pain? Wetin dey pain you? Shebi na you be African princess.

“Only you rush bend down collect Grammy only you still dey cry. Oil full your Grammy we know how painful it was that’s why you want everybody to feel the pain with you. You really suffer I understand you,” he wrote.

The celebrity barman further claimed that he had been making money long before Burna Boy’s rise to fame, urging him to remain humble.

“Owerri Rick Ross. What a blessing! See where Dem dey rate me put. Me & Rosay #CpNosmall 2018. Na 1m Naira I pay you to perform as backup artiste for my birthday,” he wrote.

In another post, he also claimed that Burna Boy was owing debt for jewelry.

He wrote, “The Ferrari’s. The London jewelers debt. I’m coming. I have long waited for this moment. Osubrileeee oooo”

Burna Boy clapped back, denying the allegations, asserting that he pays for all his purchases upfront.

Burna Boy wrote, “You don score yourself. Everybody in Lagos knows my style. all my shit paid for, sometimes cash sef. If not I for dey all the blogs by now for owing debts like your boss.

“Go to Cooscharis and service any of your stolen cars abeg I wan see something. ‘Rooozaaay Igbo voice’. Make I relax actually, I no want make you go jail.”

The feud has generated a flurry of reactions on social media.