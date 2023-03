Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has been named as one of the headliners for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the…

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has been named as one of the headliners for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the news was announced via the Champions League’s official Twitter handle.

A pleased Burna Boy stated in the video uploaded on Twitter that he will perform in the Champions League final scheduled for Istanbul, Turkey. Burna Boy will also make history by being the first Nigerian musician to perform on the main stage of European Club Football.