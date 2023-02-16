Burna Boy mourns South African rapper AKA

Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste and record producer, Burna Boy has recently mourned his colleague AKA. It should be recalled that on the 10th of February,…

Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste and record producer, Burna Boy has recently mourned his colleague AKA.

It should be recalled that on the 10th of February, the South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes fondly known as AKA was shot dead in front of a restaurant in Durban, South Africa.

In a recent post Burna Boy, took to his Insta story to mourn the singer. According to the “Last Last” singer, he admitted that although he and the South African rapper were not on good terms, he never wished him dead.

Burna wrote; “WTF is all of that about/ I just heard he died, seen that video at that restaurant/Took me out of a positive mood/ Took me back to that day when you saw me and you said I was wild/ Then I told you you should have one too/ Cuz it wasn’t like niggaz wasn’t dying but I thought you knew/ And I ain’t fuck wit you/ But I didn’t want you dead, it was like that with me and you/ Wicked!/I hope they catch whoever did you wicked/ I hope you rest in peace, even though we ain’t kick it/ At the end of the day we some grown ass niggaz.

Burna Boy and AKA have been good friends during the early stage of their careers. In 2015, they released a track called “Baddest”. Although, the duo’s friendship came to an end after AKA gave unpleasant remarks about Nigerians during the xenophobic attacks in 2019.

The rapper’s comment made Burna Boy cut ties with the singer and stopped him from visiting South Africa.