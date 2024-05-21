Burna Boy Joins Nollywood

Grammy-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is set to produce a film, ‘3 Cold Dishes’. Burna Boy is the executive producer of…

Grammy-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is set to produce a film, ‘3 Cold Dishes’.

Burna Boy is the executive producer of 3 Cold Dishes co-produced by Black Mic Mac set to hit the Nollywood industry.

The 32-year-old artiste is producing the film through Spaceship Films, a company he co-founded with his mother, Bose Ogulu.

The movie is about three ladies forced into sex slavery by men they had trusted to take revenge on the men who took away their innocence.

Burna Boy’s 3 Cold Dishes, written by Tomi Adesina and directed by Asurf Oluseyi, is a story that spans across Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking about the project bringing yielding results after a great effort, Oluseyi described the film as a “testament to the strength and resilience of its characters.”

It is a film with a phenomenal star-studded cast, including Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, as well as Ivorian and Senegalese actors.

The number of Nigerian singers joining the Nollywood industry is expanding as the entertainment industry becomes significant to the country’s growth.

The total revenue in the entertainment market was projected at $7.70 million in 2022, and expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 13.79%, resulting in a projected market volume of $15.03 million by 2027.

Among popular musician artistes who have featured in movies are Onyeka Onwenu, Falz, Reminisce, Saheed Osupa, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Peter Okoye, Tiwa Savage, and many more.