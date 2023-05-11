Burna Boy, Diddy engage in dancing competition

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and legendary American music executive, Sean John Combs fondly known as Diddy has been recently seen in a video engaging…

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and legendary American music executive, Sean John Combs fondly known as Diddy has been recently seen in a video engaging in a dance battle.

In the video which seemed to have been filmed in a club, Burna Boy, known for his signature ‘Afro Moonwalk’ dance step, warned Diddy, who called him out for a dancing competition saying, ‘remember you are an old man.’

While responding to Diddy, the African Giant said, “Hey bruv, OG. I don’t think you remember that you are an old man, I do not want to disgrace you. Do not come to the dance floor. You are the king of the records but do not call me on the dance floor. That would be embarrassing for you and I love you OG.”

Recently, Burna Boy’s popular Afro-Moonwalk was infused in the game, Fortnite as an emote, which allows a player to perform a short action that requires the player character to move to act it out – in this case.

Moreso, Burna Boy and Diddy have been friends for a while and have worked together as the American singer and songwriter as well as the singer’s mother; Mama Burna, Bose Ogulu, served as the executive producers of Burna Boy’s Grammy award-winning album, Twice As Tall.

The album, Twice as Tall, is the fifth studio album by Burna Boy. It was released on August 14, 2020, by Spaceship Entertainment, Bad Habit, Atlantic Records and Warner Music.

Tracks on the album include mixtures of afrobeats, dancehall, pop and hip-hop. It was produced primarily by Telz, along with production from Rexxie, Timbaland and DJDS, among others. The album features guest appearances from Youssou N’Dour, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin and Stormzy. Its lead single is “Wonderful”, released on June 26, 2020.

At the 63rd ceremony of the Grammy Awards, Twice as Tall won Best Global Music Album.