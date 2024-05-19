Burna Boy declares self godfather of Nigerian music

Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has declared himself the godfather of Nigerian music industry He made the claim…

He made the claim ni the remix of the viral South African song ‘Tshwala Bam’ by TitoM and Yuppe, which was released last week.

“As long as Naija la wa…Them they call me the Godfather,” the ‘African Giant’ crooner sings.

Burna Boy, who rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, has been very vocal about being the leader of the Nigerian music industry.

Years back, he sparked controversy after declaring himself the “blueprint” of the Nigerian music industry following his Grammy win.

Davido, his colleague, has also laid claim to Afrobeats’ leadership in the past.

On a track titled ‘Godfather’ in his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’, he asserted himself as the godfather of the Nigerian music industry.

Earlier this month, Nigerian music star Terry G, reiterated his statement that Burna Boy is currently the biggest Nigerian artiste.

He, however, said Wizkid is the greatest Nigerian artiste of all-time.