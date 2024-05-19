✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Entertainment | News

Burna Boy declares self godfather of Nigerian music

Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has declared himself the godfather of Nigerian music industry He made the claim…

burna boy to perform at 2024 grammys
burna boy to perform at 2024 grammys

Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has declared himself the godfather of Nigerian music industry

He made the claim ni the remix of the viral South African song ‘Tshwala Bam’ by TitoM and Yuppe, which was released last week.

“As long as Naija la wa…Them they call me the Godfather,” the ‘African Giant’ crooner sings.

Burna Boy, who rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, has been very vocal about being the leader of the Nigerian music industry.

Years back, he sparked controversy after declaring himself the “blueprint” of the Nigerian music industry following his Grammy win.

Davido, his colleague, has also laid claim to Afrobeats’ leadership in the past.

On a track titled ‘Godfather’ in his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’, he asserted himself as the godfather of the Nigerian music industry.

Earlier this month, Nigerian music star Terry G, reiterated his statement that Burna Boy is currently the biggest Nigerian artiste.

He, however, said Wizkid is the greatest Nigerian artiste of all-time.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories