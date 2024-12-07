Burkina Faso junta chief dissolves govt

Burkina Faso’s ruling military leader has dismissed the country’s prime minister and dissolved the government, according to a presidential decree.

The sacked premier had served as the head of three successive governments, surviving each reshuffle, AFP reports.

No reason was given for the dismissal of Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela, who was named as premier in October 2022 after the coup that brought Captain Ibrahim Traore to power.

“The prime minister’s official functions are terminated,” said the decree, adding that members of the dissolved government would “carry out ongoing business until the formation of a new government”.

The west African country was plunged into instability by a January 2022 coup in which Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba seized power.

Little more than eight months later, Damiba himself was overthrown by Traore, 36, who now heads the junta regime.

Damiba, who ousted elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, is currently in exile in neighbouring Togo.