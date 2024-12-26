Buni urges prayers for peace, security

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has congratulated the Christian faithful as they celebrate Christmas.

The governor, in his Christmas message, thanked God for the improved peace and security in the state as people now move freely pursuing their legitimate businesses.

He urged the faithful to use the occasion to pray for more peace, security and prosperity for the state and country.

The governor, who also hosted the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), urged religious leaders to preach peace, love and justice.

“We should spread the message of love because we are all created and loved by God.

“All the scriptures preached and promoted peace, we should therefore be our brothers’ keepers,” the governor said in a statement signed by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

Leader of the delegation, Prof. John Onyema, commended Governor Buni for the sense of belonging given to Christians and Nigerians from other states resident in Yobe.

The governor was presented with an award of Excellence in appreciation and for supporting the North East unity carol.