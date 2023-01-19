Buni slashes price of newly constructed modern markets

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved a 35 per cent reduction in yearly rents of shops in the newly commissioned modern market…

The Ground Floor Prime View Double with an initial price tag of N468,000 per annum is now N304,200 while the Ground Floor Prime View Single initially put at N390,000 is now N253,500p.a. against the initial recommendation by the State Committee on Allocation of Shops.

Similarly, the Ground Floor Prime View with two face that was to attract N442,000 is now N287,300 per annum, and Ground Floor others Double put at N390,000 is now reduced to N253,500.

The Ground Floor Others Single initially with a rent tag of N325,000 will now cost N211,250p.a while Ground Floor Others Two Face is to attract N253,500 against the initial price of N390,000.

The Upstairs Prime View Double has been reduced to N253,500 against the former rate of N390,000 while Upstairs Prime View Single will now cost N211,250 against N325,000 initial price.

The Upstairs Prime View two face now costs N236,600 and the Upstairs Others Double is pegged at N169,000 while Upstairs Others Single is now to attract N152,100p.a.

The two face Upstairs Others earlier approved for N260,000 is now to be rented out at N169,000 while Block B Standard now attracts N211,250 against N325,000.

Block B Regular will be given out for N185,900 against N286,000 while Block C now goes for N211,250 against N325,000 and the Meat Shop Slabs goes for N105,625 against the initial rate of N162,500.