✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Buni reappoints Gulani as Yobe auditor general

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has reappointed Mai Ali Umar Gulani as the state’s Auditor General. The reappointment extends Gulani’s tenure until 2027.…

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor
Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has reappointed Mai Ali Umar Gulani as the state’s Auditor General. The reappointment extends Gulani’s tenure until 2027.

The reappointment was contained in a memo from the state’s Head of Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji, addressed to the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. Gulani, who was first appointed in April 2023, was initially set to conclude his term this month.

The Gulani Area Development Association (GADA), the community to which the Auditor General belongs, has praised Governor Buni for the reappointment.

Alhaji Mohammed Shuaibu Gulani, Chairman of the Association, expressed gratitude and confidence in Gulani’s abilities.

He described Gulani as a “God-fearing, honest, dedicated, thoroughbred civil servant” and a “Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.”

Shuaibu Gulani highlighted Gulani’s achievements during his initial term and expressed optimism about further accomplishments in the extended tenure, affirming that Gulani will continue to uphold the trust placed in him.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories