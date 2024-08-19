Buni reappoints Gulani as Yobe auditor general

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has reappointed Mai Ali Umar Gulani as the state’s Auditor General. The reappointment extends Gulani’s tenure until 2027.…

The reappointment was contained in a memo from the state’s Head of Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji, addressed to the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. Gulani, who was first appointed in April 2023, was initially set to conclude his term this month.

The Gulani Area Development Association (GADA), the community to which the Auditor General belongs, has praised Governor Buni for the reappointment.

Alhaji Mohammed Shuaibu Gulani, Chairman of the Association, expressed gratitude and confidence in Gulani’s abilities.

He described Gulani as a “God-fearing, honest, dedicated, thoroughbred civil servant” and a “Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.”

Shuaibu Gulani highlighted Gulani’s achievements during his initial term and expressed optimism about further accomplishments in the extended tenure, affirming that Gulani will continue to uphold the trust placed in him.