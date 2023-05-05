Buni pays N765m to complete projects

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the payment of 40 per cent final payment for work Plan Based Projects across the 17…

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the payment of 40 per cent final payment for work Plan Based Projects across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ali Mustapha, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

He said Governor Buni approved the release of the sum of over N765, 908, 545.85 for the final payment of work plans based projects across the state.

He added that this was done after 60 per cent completion of the work in the 2022 work plan by the committee scrutinised and prioritised various development projects in the 17 LGAs.

According to him, the ministry will monitor and supervise all the projects to ensure quality of works as well as value for money paid on the project.