Buni disburses N2.9 billion support to flood victims, vulnerable persons, others

Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has launched the disbursement of financial support worth N2.9 billion to this year’s flood victims, vulnerable persons and small business owners in the state.

Gov. Buni while launching the disbursement said the Yobe State government’s support initiatives was aimed at empowering the citizens, rekindle their hope, and strengthen their resilience in response to the horrific impact of the 2024 flood disaster.

The state government is supporting 25,500 flood victims and vulnerable persons with N50, 000 each, and 15,000 small business owners with N100,000 each.

SPONSOR AD

He said Yobe State recorded unprecedented floods between the months of April and October this year, displacing 441 communities across the 17 local government areas affecting over 20,000 households and 34 deaths.

According to Governor Buni, the Damaturu to Bayamari federal Highway was cut off by the flood in four different locations namely Kariyari, Jumbam, Koromari and Bayamari, while the Damaturu to Buni federal road was washed away between Katarko and Gujba town.

“Similarly, the Potiskum to Garin Alkali was cut off at Tarajim, and the Gaidam to Bukarti road was washed away at Mozagun.

“ The state government had quickly worked on all the washed away roads cutting off the affected communities to the rest of the state to restore movement of people, goods and services.

“The state government also carried out similar interventions on Gadaka to Godowoli, Dogon kuka to Daura roads,” he said.

Others destroyed by the flood included public structures, personal houses, farmlands and livestock among others.

The governor said Yobe State government with the support of the federal government and development partners had earlier distributed food, non-food items, and N100 million cash in emergency funds to victims in the most affected Local Government Areas.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the Renewed Hope Initiative to render more support to women, people with disabilities, the elderly, and other vulnerable persons.

“Government would continue to provide free education, accessible and affordable healthcare delivery, technological advancement and economic incentives to empower less privileged persons for economic growth,” he assured.