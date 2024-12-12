Buni commissions housing estates, road projects in Borno

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated 500 housing units and several other significant infrastructure projects in Borno State.

These projects were built under the leadership of Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

In addition to the 500 housing units, Buni also commissioned the Jos Road flyover, the dualisation of Shehu Sanda Kura Road, and the 72 Metro housing estate.

Governor Zulum explained that these projects were aimed at stimulating urban renewal, encouraging economic development, and improving the quality of life for residents of the state.

Zulum also announced plans to relocate the police barracks next to the 72-housing estate to 200 of the 500 housing units.

This move, he said, will make way for the construction of an international conference centre.

He also pledged to allocate the 72 metro housing units to federal workers in Maiduguri to maintain Borno’s status as the headquarters of Northeast Nigeria.

The 500 housing units were named after Governor Mai Mala Buni, the 72-metro housing estate after Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Shehu Sanda Kura Road after the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi.

Governor Buni praised the historical and cultural ties between Borno and Yobe, emphasising their resilience in facing challenges, particularly the Boko Haram insurgency.