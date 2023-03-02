Buni approves N500m agric loan for 4000 teachers

By Habibu Idris Gimba Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved a N500 million agricultural loan for 4,000 teachers across the state. The…

By Habibu Idris Gimba

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved a N500 million agricultural loan for 4,000 teachers across the state.

The Managing Director of Yobe Microfinance Bank, Dr Shareef Almuhajir, disclosed this in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

He said the loan, which is to be distributed in two phases, is to equip the teachers to prepare and participate in the 2023 planting season effectively.

Elmuhajir said each of the 4,000 teachers is to receive the sum of N120,000 to engage in agricultural production.

The facility which is to be granted by the Yobe Microfinance Bank, is to be redeemed within 24 months through the Yobe State Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

According to him, the project is at the final stage and would be provided before the commencement of the rainy season.

Governor Buni advised the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously for the intended purpose.