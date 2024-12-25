Buni approves employment of 424 health workers

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the employment of 424 health professionals to be deployed to health facilities across the state.

The governor, according to a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, approved the employment of 205 nurses and midwives who graduated from the state-owned Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Similarly, the governor has approved the employment of 219 health technicians with specialties in different fields to meet the professional requirements in the hospitals.

The newly employed health workers are to be deployed in both the rural and urban areas to provide efficient services to people across the state.

Governor Buni noted that the employment was in line with the policy of providing accessible and affordable healthcare delivery to the people by his administration.

He charged the newly employed workers to be dedicated to their duties to justify the government’s investment and confidence in them.

The governor assured that healthcare delivery would continue to be on the priority list of his administration.