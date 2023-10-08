Bundesliga: Nigeria’s Boniface scores again as Leverkusen go top

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface was on target again on Sunday as Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable win…

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface was on target again on Sunday as Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable win over derby rivals Cologne.

Leverkusen were superb in attack with goals from Jonas Hofmann, Jeremie Frimpong and Boniface taking the side to a dominant victory against their struggling opponents.

“When you see how hard we’re working daily, week after week, we’ve changed our mentality. We fight and we run,” said midfielder Granit Xhaka.

“It all looks beautiful… but it’s not easy.”

A World Cup winner with Spain as a player in 2010, Alonso’s influence on Leverkusen was clear in the home side’s first goal, Hofmann finishing off a slick team move for the opener.

Boniface slid the ball to Alex Grimaldo on the left flank, the Spain defender finding Florian Wirtz who back-heeled for Hofmann to score his sixth goal in 10 games since moving from Gladbach in the summer.

“It’s been a great honour to get to know him,” added Xhaka of Alonso.

“He’s so hungry for success, for perfection – and you see that on the field.”

Leverkusen doubled their advantage shortly afterwards, Grimaldo threading a ball across the face of goal for Frimpong to tap home.

Boniface scored Leverkusen’s third midway through the second half, turning in an inch-perfect pass from Hofmann from close range to make it seven goals in seven league appearances this season.

Boniface had a chance to score a second late in the match but skewed his shot just wide.

Leverkusen have now won nine of their 10 matches in all competitions this season, only dropping points in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Bayern.

The loss leaves Cologne stranded alone at the bottom of the table, with just one point.

