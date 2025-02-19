Bullying in schools: FG raises 7-man committee

The Federal Ministry of Education (FME) has established a seven-member committee to address bullying incidents in all Nigeria schools, while reinforcing its commitment to student welfare and a safe learning environment.
The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, emphasised the urgent need for effective interventions, citing the psychological impact of bullying on students.
A statement signed by Director, Press & Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade said the committee will review reported cases and ensure swift action, complementing the 21-member team working on a National Policy on Anti-Bullying.
She said to facilitate confidential reporting, the ministry has introduced a hotline and an email: [email protected].
Dr. Alausa, however, reiterated the Ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on bullying, urging school administrators, teachers, parents and students to support the initiative.
“This aligns with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritising education as a driver of national development.”
