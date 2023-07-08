Bulkachuwa asks court to stop ICPC arrest

A former senator Muhammed Bulkachuwa has asked a Federal High in Abuja to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) from investigating and arresting him…

A former senator Muhammed Bulkachuwa has asked a Federal High in Abuja to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) from investigating and arresting him over comments about influencing his wife’s judicial decisions.

Bulkachuwa, who represented Bauchi North Senatorial District, had during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate, said he interfered with the functions of his wife, former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to assist some of his colleagues in the assembly.

Justice Bulkachuwa, who retired in 2020 after the mandatory age of 70 years, has since denied making any decisions out of political influence.

In the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/895/2023 brought against the Attorney General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Department of State Services, the ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force, Bulkachuwa wants judicial interpretation of Section 1 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017, which confers immunity on him from any civil or criminal litigation in respect of any utterance he makes on the floor of the Senate in his capacity as a serving senator.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

