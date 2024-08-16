BUK wins 2024 ACT leadership challenge

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has emerged the winner of the 2024 Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation Leadership Challenge. The result of the challenge was announced…

The result of the challenge was announced during the 2024 Enactus National Competition held in Lagos after competing with over 20 other tertiary institutions from different parts of the country.

The BUK team won with a project made of portable inverter that utilises lithium batteries connected in series and parallels, generating 1,000 watts of electricity enough to power appliances such as lights, fans, and small electronics.

This project was presented by a group of 5 students namely Ahmad Abdullahi, Rafiat Olajide, Nimatullah Hassan, Idris Haruna and Aminat Adebesin at the Civic Centre in Lagos and was adjudged by a panel of judges as the best project in this year’s competition.

According to the Team Leader, Yusuf Musa, a 400 Level student of the Faculty of Law, “The team believed in diligence, team work and resilience. The triumph is a testament to these values, which have defined the team for many years. Our team consists of students from diverse academic and social backgrounds working together to achieve a common goal, which prepares us for real world challenges after graduation.”